Margaret "Peggy" Cynthia Miles Watts
Fayetteville—Mrs. Margaret Cynthia "Peggy" Miles Watts, age 70, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home in Fayetteville. Born April 21, 1949 in Coco Solo, Panama, she was the daughter of Sam Mack Miles and Lydia Margaret Brogden Miles. Peggy was a natural joy purveyor with a quick dry wit and a creative intuitive mind. She designed and directed the renovation of multiple houses; created furniture; painted exquisite pastel portraits; and designed and planted several gardens. She was an Annie Oakley on horseback and, along with her husband, loved the out-of-doors and adventure.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Jackie R. Watts formerly of Conway, SC and her daughters, Anissa Cotten (William) and Amy Watts of Fayetteville, N.C, her sister Irene Miles Thomas (George) of Charlotte, a special nephew, Joshua Morgan (Michelle) of VA. and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Miles Morgan; and her brothers, Sam Daniel Miles, and Clifton "Skippy" Miles. The funeral will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Manna Church 5117 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314 in the Student Center. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to The Narrow Gate Project. It's a foundation that helps young people that have aged out of the foster system with no family support at age 18. For more information, please call Chris Horn at 910-670-6346.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 25 to July 26, 2019