Margaret Estelle Crist


1932 - 2019
Margaret Estelle Crist
Cary — Mrs. Margaret Estelle Crist, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Gray and granddaughter, Rachel Sneed.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Thomas and husband, John of Linden, and Peggy Clinton and husband, Jim of Cary; her sister, Marjorie White and her brother, Basil Frellick both of Canada; her five grandchildren, Cristy Hyman (Bobby), Brad Clinton (Jessica), Andrew Thomas, Davida Ashworth (Gary), Jaime Lawing (Marcus), and her 10 great grandchildren.
There are no services planned at this time.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 11 to July 12, 2019
