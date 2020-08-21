1/1
Margaret F. McNair
1937 - 2020
Hope Mills—Mrs. Margaret F. McNair age 83, departed this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 24th at 11:00 AM in the Cape Fear Conference "B" Headquarters. Burial: Baptist Union Church Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her sons, Kenneth Farmer, Edward Farmer (Pauline); daughters, Debra Farmer, Crystal McKoy (Larry); brother, James Buxton; sister, Georgia Murphy; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Sunday August 23rd from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cape Fear Conference "B" Headquarters
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
