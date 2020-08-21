Margaret F. McNairHope Mills—Mrs. Margaret F. McNair age 83, departed this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 24th at 11:00 AM in the Cape Fear Conference "B" Headquarters. Burial: Baptist Union Church Cemetery.She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her sons, Kenneth Farmer, Edward Farmer (Pauline); daughters, Debra Farmer, Crystal McKoy (Larry); brother, James Buxton; sister, Georgia Murphy; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be a viewing on Sunday August 23rd from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.