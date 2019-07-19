Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Margaret Fort Stanton

Fayetteville—The family of Margaret Fort Stanton is sad to announce that she passed away July 19, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born September 29, 1931, in Cumberland County to John Edgar Fort and Sarah (Sallie) Hall Fort.

Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband, Hawkins Stanton, in 1986. Also predeceasing her are her parents; half-brother, James B. Fort, Sr; half-sister, Maude McCall; brother, John Edgar Fort, Jr.; and sisters, Virginia Devane, and Lillie Coleman. She is survived by sisters, Dora Cutler of Tarboro, and Mildred Kilpatrick of Fayetteville; and brother, Samuel Fort (Doris) of Hope Mills. Also surviving are 14 nieces and nephews and their children who will cherish memories of Aunt Margaret, remembering her many acts of generosity, her loving guidance, and devotion to her family.

Margaret and Hawkins were married for 25 years. They enjoyed their active lives together along with their careers, world travels, friends, and extensive community involvement. Margaret graduated from Stedman High School in 1949. She was employed by Carolina Telephone/Sprint for 37 years, retiring as Manager of Operator Services in 1988.

A lifelong resident of Cumberland County, Margaret was committed to her community and served it generously through her time and financial support. She volunteered and served on the Advisory Board for Stanton Hospitality House, which was named for her and her husband, Hawkins. She served on the Board of Commissioners of Fayetteville Metropolitan Housing Authority for 25 years, and served on the Board of Directors of Cape Fear Valley Hospital Foundation. She was a volunteer for several years at Highlands Chapter American Red Cross, active member of AFCEA, and active member of Scotch Plaid Chapter of American Business Women's Association. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church, where she served as Trustee and on several committees.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. The Funeral service will follow at 2pm in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. A private interment will follow.

Those who desire to do so may make memorial donations in memory of Margaret Stanton to Hawkins Stanton Scholarship Fund, Temple Baptist Church, 3159 Sanderosa Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28312; or Stanton Hospitality House, 1617 Roxie Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28304, or .

