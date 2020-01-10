|
Margaret Harris Hall
Fayetteville—Mrs. Margaret "Peggy" Harris Hall, 78, of Hope Mills, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Autumn Care in Fayetteville.
Peggy was born November 4, 1941 in Cumberland County. She was the daughter of Roland and Delphia Harris. Peggy was a loving and devoted Christian, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Over her lifetime, Peggy was a member of First Baptist Church and also attended Northwood Temple. She graduated from 71st High School, then went on to attend Campbell College and received her Bachelor's degree in education. Peggy later attended North Carolina State University where she received her Master's in Education. She was a business teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, vocational director and board member for the Cumberland County School system.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, McKinley "Macky" Hall; her brother-in-law, Horace Hall and sisters-in-law, Grace Weir, Ida Belle Berry and Kathryn Parlett.
Peggy is survived by her three children, Deborah Campbell (Les), Melissa Rohe (Doug) and Rachel Gordy (Jon) and three step-children, Kay Swanson (Tommy), David Hall and Gary Hall; eleven grand-children, Ashley Campbell (Dan), Brittany, Caitlyn, and Carson Campbell, Dylan and Shelby Rohe, Ace, Jax, Madeline, Charlotte and Atlas Gordy; one great grand-daughter, Addison Campbell; two step-grandchildren, Holden and Andrea Swanson; brother and sister-in-law, Roland "Butch" Harris (Ruth) and one niece, Ginger Wilson (Michael); one great niece and nephew, Elise and Michael Wilson and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am with Reverend Robert James, officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020