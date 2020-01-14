|
Margaret Jean Kerr
Chapman
Fayetteville —Margaret Jean Kerr Chapman of Fayetteville died Saturday January 11, 2020 at the age of 91. The funeral service will be held Saturday January 18 at 10 AM at MacPherson Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. James Randall officiating. The committal service will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens at 1PM. The family will receive friends on Friday January 17 from 6-8 PM at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Peg was a native of Pittsburgh, PA and was the daughter of the late Frank David Kerr and Margaret Edythe Chambers Kerr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Clark Chapman; sister Mary Lou Edwards; brothers, David Richard Kerr and Edwin Taylor Kerr; son-in-law Anthony Nellis; and Great Grandson, Tylee Fields.
Margaret was a devoted member of MacPherson Presbyterian Church where she previously served as Deacon and Elder. She worked for several years as a Secretary for MacPherson Presbyterian Church and Camp Ground United Methodist Church. Margaret was a member of the development team for Reilly Road Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Fayetteville Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Peg is survived by her four children Barbara Jean Chapman-Nellis of Fayetteville ; Douglas and wife Cha Son of Elgin, SC; Kirk and wife, Annette of Phoenix, AZ; and Mark and wife Barbara of DeBary, FL; eight Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren; and other loved family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund or to the Playground Fund of MacPherson Presbyterian Church 3525 Cliffdale Road Fayetteville, NC 28303.
