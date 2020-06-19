Margaret Kirkpatrick
Margaret Kirkpatrick
Fayetteville—Margaret Kirkpatrick, 82, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, at her home in Fayetteville, NC after a long illness. Visitation will be June 26, 2020 from 6p - 8p at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church in Fayetteville, NC on June 27, 2020 from 2p - 3p, For more details on Margaret's life, go to https://www.rogersandbreece.com/obituary/Margaret-Kirkpatrick



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
JUN
27
Memorial service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Snyder Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
