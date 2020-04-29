|
Margaret Locklear
Saint Pauls—Ms. Margaret Louise Locklear, 88, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, March 28, 2020 surrounded by her children.
Margaret was born in Dillon County, SC on June 1, 1931, daughter to the late Quilla Lowery and Lilly Locklear. She was a member of Family Community Baptist Church and was a homemaker, raising her children and working on the farm. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Dawson and Harold Oxendine, a grandson, Archie Clayton Minnick and 4 siblings.
She is survived by her son, Gerald Lee Oxendine; 3 daughters, Barbara Jane Burke, Sally Mae Oxendine and Elaine Oxendine; 2 sisters, Doris Bell and Dorothy Bell; 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Family Community Baptist Church, 3915 Camden Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Roy Arrington officiating.
Burial will be private.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020