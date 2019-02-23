Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Margaret Lucille Brock

Margaret Lucille Brock Obituary
Margaret Lucille Brock
Fayetteville—Mrs. Margaret Lucille Brock, 91, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Whispering Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:30-1:30 P.M.
She is survived by her daughters Carol Trimmer (Floyd), Virginia Grenier, and Sarah Black; grandchildren Richard Chandler (Marlene), Lori Tomberlin (Justin), Robert Grenier, Michele Grenier, Philip Black (Chrissy), Gary Brock, Angela Schwartz, Stephanie Langley, and John Linde; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, William Brock, daughter Pamela Hallock, and son, William Laverne Brock.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
