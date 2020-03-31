|
|
Margaret Lucille Norton
Fayetteville—Margaret Lucille Norton of Fayetteville, 91, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born September 9, 1928 in Elmore County, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Norton, Jr., her son, Dennis Norton, and her granddaughter, Melanie Penney.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Margie Mathews and Katherine Norton and her four grandchildren, Brian Bailey, Stacey Norton, Wendy Garcia, and Elizabeth Talley.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home with Pastor John Blackman officiating. Burial followed at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020