Margaret McArthur Waller
Spanish Fort, Alabama—Margaret McArthur Waller born February 15, 1933 in Fayetteville, N.C., now a resident of Spanish Fort, Alabama, died August 27, 2019.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, the Rev. John E. Waller. She had lived in Cullman, Alabama, where her husband served Grace Episcopal Church, in Mobile, Alabama where he was rector of St. Matthews Episcopal Church and in Daphne, Alabama. Mrs. Waller graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh, N.C. and received a MA in history from the University of Alabama. She taught in the public schools of Cullman, Mobile and Baldwin Counties and St, Luke's School in Mobile.
She is survived by her sons, John Waller (Theresa) of Loxley, Alabama and David Waller (Dawn) of Mobile, Alabama; grandchildren, Andrew, Kathyrn and John Martin Waller of Mobile, Alabama.
Visitation at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Daphne at 10:00 a.m. will precede the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations will be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 569, Fayetteville, N.C. 28302.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019