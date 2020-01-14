|
|
Margaret Price Watts
Spring Lake—Margaret Price Watts, 94, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Morning Star in Eastover, NC.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel; her son, Carl Daniel; grandson, Joshua Wolfe; two great grandchildren, and her loving sister and many brothers. Over her lifetime, Margaret was a member of Central Baptist and First Baptist Churches in Spring Lake and also attended Tabernacle Baptist in Raeford for several years. She was the friendly face greeting you at Walmart until she retired.
Margaret will be remembered as a loving and devoted Christian, and as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother (Mawmaw), aunt and friend.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra Wolfe of Hope Mills, NC; and two sons, James M. Watts and wife, Tina of Lyndhurst, VA and Ronnie L. Watts and wife, Cindy of Spring Lake, NC; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake with Rev. Johnny Sims officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 A. M. - 11:00 A. M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020