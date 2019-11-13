Home

ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171

Margaret Teresa "Teri" Gilfillan


1953 - 2019
Margaret Teresa "Teri" Gilfillan Obituary
Margaret Teresa "Teri" Gilfillan
Linden—Margaret Teresa "Teri" Gilfillan, 66, died on Monday, November 11, 2019 in her home, following a brief illness.
Teri is survived by her husband, Tommy Gilfillan; one sister, Michele Brailo and husband, David, of Mililani, HI; one daughter, Tracy Seagroves, of Cameron; two step-daughters, Crystal Liddick and husband, John, of Vero Beach, FL, and Jessie Gilfillan of Spring Lake; one step-son, Shaun Gilfillan, of Omaha, NE; nine grandchildren; one niece; two nephews, seven cats and one dog.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
