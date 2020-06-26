Margaret W. FennellHope Mills—Margaret Elizabeth Williams Fennell, 82, of Hope Mills, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in her home.Born in Moore County, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Fennell, Jr. She is also preceded by her aunt, Sarah McCaskill and husband Tom; sister, Alienne Faucett; and nephew Eric Fennell.Margaret is survived by her daughters, Patricia Carnes and Lynn Fennell; grandchildren, Jennifer Ward and husband Stephen, and Ronny Munroe III; great grandchildren, Richard "Izzy" Ward and Lucas Fennell Ward; sister, Ruby Coleman; brothers, Lee McCaskill, Blue McCaskill, and Ralph McCaskill; nephew, Barry Fennell; and a host of other family members and friends.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.Margaret will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.