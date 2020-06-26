Margaret W. Fennell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret W. Fennell
Hope Mills—Margaret Elizabeth Williams Fennell, 82, of Hope Mills, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in her home.
Born in Moore County, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Fennell, Jr. She is also preceded by her aunt, Sarah McCaskill and husband Tom; sister, Alienne Faucett; and nephew Eric Fennell.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Patricia Carnes and Lynn Fennell; grandchildren, Jennifer Ward and husband Stephen, and Ronny Munroe III; great grandchildren, Richard "Izzy" Ward and Lucas Fennell Ward; sister, Ruby Coleman; brothers, Lee McCaskill, Blue McCaskill, and Ralph McCaskill; nephew, Barry Fennell; and a host of other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Margaret will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved