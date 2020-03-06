Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Lafayette Memorial Park West
Raeford Road
Margie Cagle Odom


1935 - 2020
Margie Cagle Odom Obituary
Margie Cagle Odom
Eastover—Margie Cagle Odom, 84, of Eastover, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was born in Moore County on May 22, 1935, to the late Flora and Walter Cagle.
Left to cherish Margie's memory is her son, Roger Odom and wife Karen; and granddaughter, Lela Odom-Rufh and husband Tim of Chicago, IL.
Before transferring her membership to Salem United Methodist Church, she was a lifelong member of Massey Hill Baptist Church.
A graveside funeral service officiated by Rev. David Beck, is planned for 3pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lafayette Memorial Park West on Raeford Road.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3947, Dunn Road, Eastover, NC 28312.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
