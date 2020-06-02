Margie Hartman Bland
Fayetteville—Mrs. Margie Hartman Bland, 72, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 in her home with her family by her side.
Margie was born in Cumberland County on March 15, 1948, daughter to the late John Russell Bell and Marilyn Jackson Bell Chavis. She worked at Black and Decker before retirement and was a member of Crystal Spring Chapel Church.
She is survived by her husband, David Abner Bland of the home; a son, Brandon Joel Hartman (Maddie) of Raeford; daughters, Wanda Sue Matthews (Daniel), Louisville, TX, Donna Lynn Packer, Fayetteville, NC and Rhonda Eleroy (Kim), Alabama; brother, Russell Bell, Jr., Houston, TX; sisters, Katie Sroka, St. Augustine, FL and Nell Davenport (Duey), Fayetteville, NC; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Crystal Spring Chapel, 1465 Crystal Springs Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM following the visitation with Pastor Bruce Suggs officiating.
Burial will be in Cumberland Cemetery, Bingham Dr. Fayetteville, NC.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.