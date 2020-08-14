1/1
Margie Johnson Pearson Keefe
1939 - 2020
Fayetteville—Margie Lee Johnson Pearson Keefe, 80, of Fayetteville died peacefully at Harmony at Hope Mills on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Margie was born on August 23, 1939 to the late Thomas Perry and Mary Lee Johnson in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Wendell Pearson and Rev. Leon Keefe; one son, Wendell Timothy Pearson; four siblings, Norman Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Lucretia Satterfield and Mildred Davis.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to shop and travel. She was able to balance her family and professional life in retail sales, customer service, and secretarial positions along with her calling to serve the Lord as a pastor's wife, not once, but twice. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
She leaves behind her children, Beverly (David) Harris, of Candler, NC and Barry (Andrea) Pearson of Stedman, NC; grandchildren, Justin (Kayla) Harris, Jason Harris, Alix (Sam) Crittenden, and Jessie (Chris) Meyers; great-grandchildren, Tucker and Sophia Harris; and one brother, Carl Johnson of Lyman, SC.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 293 Bethel Baptist Road, Spring Lake, NC 28390 with Rev. Wayne Bone and Rev. Randall Gilliam officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery immediately following the service. In keeping with CDC and North Carolina Guidelines during the pandemic, masks or face coverings should be worn and social distancing should be maintained at all times. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
