Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Visitation
Following Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery

Margie Maxine Mumaw

Margie Maxine Mumaw Obituary
Margie Maxine Mumaw
Fayetteville—Margie Maxine Wright Mumaw, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in Bladen County, she was the daughter of the late Jack Wright and Ann Bell Pate Wright. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Lyvon Powell, her sister, Sarah Hoffman, and her brother, Richard Wright.
She is survived by her husband, John Mumaw; daughters, Ruby Stump and husband Frank of Shelby, and Tina Anderson and husband Michael of Lumber Bridge; sons, Jessie Willis of Fayetteville, and John R. Mumaw II of CA; grandchildren, Nancy Stump, Laura Dubler, Frankie Stump, Robert Powell, Gary Powell, Brandon Webster, Megan Weedon, and Drew Webster; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sisters, Linda Bryant and Pauline Lancaster; and brother J.C. "Jim" Wright.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Margie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
