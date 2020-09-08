Marguerite Masters
Fayetteville—Marguerite Lee Masters went to be with Jesus, September 5, 2020 after her earthly life of 98 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Carl Masters; five siblings, Keith Johnson, Ella Johnson, Geneva Dove, Patsy McCracken, and Frances Deaton; nieces, Angela Townsend and Barbara Johnson; nephew, Bill Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Amber Webster.
Marguerite enjoyed being a military wife and mother to her three children. In addition, she was a Scheduling Specialist with the Dept. of the Army Civilians at Womack Army Hospital for 20 years.
She enjoyed all types of needlework and was an excellent seamstress. She did tin punch, painting, and was proficient in basket-making. She loved to cook and try new recipes. Marguerite loved her church, Cedar Falls Baptist Church and was involved in teaching Sunday School and ringing handbells. Her love of people led her to adult tutoring in reading using the Laubach system and volunteered at Long Hill Elementary School, as well as Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Carl J. Masters (Virginia) of Woodlawn, TN; daughters, Connie M. Sherrill (Charles) and Sandra Masters of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Johnny Masters (Kim), Elizabeth Webster, Charles C. Sherrill, and Kimberly S. Nelson (Michael); step-grandchildren, Dawn Mann, Sonya Dallas, and Chris McLean (Terri); many great-grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.
Her Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, September 12 at 2 pm at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. A visitation limited to 25 people will be held from 1 to 2 pm prior to the funeral. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/
or NC Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 338. Thomasville, NC 27361-9911 https://www.bchfamily.org/
or a charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301