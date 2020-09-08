1/1
Marguerite Masters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite Masters
Fayetteville—Marguerite Lee Masters went to be with Jesus, September 5, 2020 after her earthly life of 98 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Carl Masters; five siblings, Keith Johnson, Ella Johnson, Geneva Dove, Patsy McCracken, and Frances Deaton; nieces, Angela Townsend and Barbara Johnson; nephew, Bill Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Amber Webster.
Marguerite enjoyed being a military wife and mother to her three children. In addition, she was a Scheduling Specialist with the Dept. of the Army Civilians at Womack Army Hospital for 20 years.
She enjoyed all types of needlework and was an excellent seamstress. She did tin punch, painting, and was proficient in basket-making. She loved to cook and try new recipes. Marguerite loved her church, Cedar Falls Baptist Church and was involved in teaching Sunday School and ringing handbells. Her love of people led her to adult tutoring in reading using the Laubach system and volunteered at Long Hill Elementary School, as well as Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Carl J. Masters (Virginia) of Woodlawn, TN; daughters, Connie M. Sherrill (Charles) and Sandra Masters of Fayetteville, NC; grandchildren, Johnny Masters (Kim), Elizabeth Webster, Charles C. Sherrill, and Kimberly S. Nelson (Michael); step-grandchildren, Dawn Mann, Sonya Dallas, and Chris McLean (Terri); many great-grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.
Her Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, September 12 at 2 pm at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. A visitation limited to 25 people will be held from 1 to 2 pm prior to the funeral. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/ or NC Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 338. Thomasville, NC 27361-9911 https://www.bchfamily.org/ or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved