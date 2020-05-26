Home

Maria Estela Hensen


1940 - 2020
Maria Estela Hensen Obituary
Maria Estela Hensen
Raeford—Maria E. Hensen passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on August 29, 1940. Maria lived in Fayetteville, NC since she arrived in the United States in 1967, until she moved to Raeford, NC in 2016.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Flor Maria Singleton, her son, Jose Hensen, and granddaughter, Yenvia Singleton.
Maria is survived by four sons, Bolival "Lito" Hensen, Neal Hensen and wife Karen, Domingo Hensen and wife Shawn, and David Hensen and wife Ruth "Rudy"; eight grandchildren, Ulysses Hensen, Andrea Foster, Marissa Hensen, David "DC" Hensen, Domingo "DJ" Hensen Jr., Mirakle Hensen, Misstery Hensen and Jasmine Hensen Fonville; seven great grandchildren, Anissa Hensen, Jeremy "Gage" Foster, Savannah Foster, Gabriel Smart Jr., Cassius Fernandez, Keanu Fernandez and Audrey Fonville; numerous family and countless friends.
Maria will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was loved by all and will be forever missed.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home from 7-9 pm. A funeral service will be held at Rogers & Breece Chapel on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow the service at Cross Creek Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 26 to May 27, 2020
