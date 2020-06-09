Maria Magdalena CollinsFayetteville—Maria M. Collins, age 81, passed away at Cape Fear Valley Hospital on June 7, 2020 with her daughters by her side.Born in Gablingen, Germany in 1938, Maria met a handsome young soldier when she was eighteen, married him, and moved to Fayetteville, NC where she lived until her passing. Together, they raised five children in a house that everyone in her large family called home. On her 50th wedding anniversary, while holding her husband's hand, she looked out over the generations of her family, and said "Look what we two have made". She was the heart of her family, and she never met a stranger. All who met her loved her instantly, and her zest for life never ebbed.Maria's joy for life shone through her smile and her enthusiastic rendition of the chicken dance will live on in the memory of all those lucky enough to have witnessed it. Her laugh was loud and infectious. Always the life of the party, Maria celebrated every day on earth. She had small hands, but her generosity was huge. All that came to her home were well fed, whether they were hungry or not. Maria had a deep love of God. Her last days were filled with peace. She kept her family and friends close to her heart. She loved to pray the Rosary every evening, surrounded by her flowers that she lovingly tended as if they were children. Maria brought peace, joy and the comfort of family to everyone around her. Loved by everyone, and best friend to all, she will be forever missed.Maria is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charley, her son Johnny, her sister Rita, and her grandson, Jeffrey. She is survived by her three daughters, Astrid Williford, Jessie Prichard (Lance Pittman), Carmen Girardin (Norman), and her son, James Collins. She is also survived by several grandchildren, Christopher Pittman, Shelbie Curtis, Michelle Prichard, Marie and Matt Williford, Kelley and Allie Girardin, and John and Joey Collins, as well as nine great grandchildren.Services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Burial will be held at noon at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.