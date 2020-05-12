|
|
Maria Metting
Fayetteville—Maria Metting
Maria Metting, 81, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away Sunday, May 10th, in the home of her daughter, Marika McCarthy. Maria was born October 9, 1938 in Laimering, Germany to the late Martin and Teresa Pschormeir. Second of three sisters, she was the only member of the family to leave Germany. In 1955, she met the man who would later become her husband, Fred Metting, Jr. at a bus stop in Augsburg. Maria and Fred had their first date at the Blue Grotto, a restaurant in Augsburg. On December 14, 1956, Maria and Fred were married. Maria emigrated to the United States byway of a tumultuous ship ride across the Atlantic Ocean. Everyone on board was sick, save Fred and one little girl. Maria was never one for boats afterwards. She became a United States citizen and was a homemaker for ten years before she and Fred adopted their daughter, Marika, in 1966. Maria always wanted to go to school for textile design. A talented embroidery artist, baker, and cook she possessed the innate ability to conceptualize and construct in any medium she tried. After her husband passed away in 1992, she worked in the lighting department at Lowe's Home Improvement until she retired in 2003. Fiercely independent, she loved going on daily walks with her dogs, doing water aerobics, and visits with her daughter and grandchildren. A staunch Catholic, Maria was a parishioner of St Patrick's on Village Drive for over 60 years. She is survived by her loving daughter, Marika, her son-in-law Shawn, her two grandchildren, Martina and Christopher Logan, and her sisters Teresa Asum and Sofie Winkler. Services to celebrate the life of Maria Metting will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Patrick's Catholic Church in Fayetteville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 12 to May 17, 2020