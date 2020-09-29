Maria Papadatos Hasapis
Spring Lake—Maria Papadatos Hasapis, 85, of Spring Lake passed away on September 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Maria was born on June 6, 1935 in Kiveri Greece to the late Angelo and Kyriaki Papadatos. She is preceded in death by her husband Gus Hasapis and one brother.
Maria was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She leaves behind her children, James (Sylvie) Hasapis of Charleston, SC, Vicky Hasapis of the home, Angelo (Kelley) Hasapis of Bunnlevel; two grandchildren, Stephanie Hasapis of Raleigh and Sophie Hasapis of Bunnlevel.
Funeral services for Maria will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake. There will be a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at the Black McRae Cemetery. If you would like to make online condolences please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
.