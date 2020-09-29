1/1
Maria Papadatos Hasapis
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Papadatos Hasapis
Spring Lake—Maria Papadatos Hasapis, 85, of Spring Lake passed away on September 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Maria was born on June 6, 1935 in Kiveri Greece to the late Angelo and Kyriaki Papadatos. She is preceded in death by her husband Gus Hasapis and one brother.
Maria was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She leaves behind her children, James (Sylvie) Hasapis of Charleston, SC, Vicky Hasapis of the home, Angelo (Kelley) Hasapis of Bunnlevel; two grandchildren, Stephanie Hasapis of Raleigh and Sophie Hasapis of Bunnlevel.
Funeral services for Maria will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake. There will be a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at the Black McRae Cemetery. If you would like to make online condolences please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral
12:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved