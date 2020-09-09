1/1
Maria Villars Kenny
1950 - 2020
Fayetteville— Maria Villars Kenny, 70, of Fayetteville was called to the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center.
She was born on March 1, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois and adopted by the late Lowell and Florence Villars.
Maria greatly loved to spend time with her grandchildren, husband, and family. She enjoyed her time working with patients as a Nurse Practitioner for over thirty years. She was immensely proud of her children.
Left to cherish Maria's memory are her husband, Stephen; son Tim and wife Angela; son Paddy and wife Hannah; son Colin and wife Mariah; daughter Katy and husband Devin; her many grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews; lifelong friend Francis Younger; along with many other friends and extended family.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Maronite Catholic Church, 806 Arsenal Ave., Fayetteville, NC on 12 September at 10:00 AM. A meal and fellowship will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Francis Breadline http://stfrancisbreadline.org or to St. Michael's Church, Fayetteville, NC.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Maronite Catholic Church
