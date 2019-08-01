|
|
Marian Brooks
Fayetteville—Marian Brooks age 62 departed this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 4th at 3:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: son, Andre Fennell (Barbara); daughter, Shavon Brooks; brothers, Terry Fennell, Allen Sinclair (Bonnie Faye); sisters, Trina Fennell and Teresa Fennell; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019