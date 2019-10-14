Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church

Mariana Mello


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mariana Mello Obituary
Mariana Mello
Fayetteville—Mariana Mello, 93, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Mariana was born December 1, 1925 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to the late Lipodina Mendonca and Manuel Reis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Mello and son, Leonard Mello.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the home 2615 John Hall Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28312.
She is survived by her sons, James Mello and wife Sharon of San Diego, California and Louis Mello and wife Carolyn of Fayetteville; sister, Margaret Costa of San Diego, California; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mariana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now