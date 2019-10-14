|
Mariana Mello
Fayetteville—Mariana Mello, 93, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Mariana was born December 1, 1925 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to the late Lipodina Mendonca and Manuel Reis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Mello and son, Leonard Mello.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the home 2615 John Hall Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28312.
She is survived by her sons, James Mello and wife Sharon of San Diego, California and Louis Mello and wife Carolyn of Fayetteville; sister, Margaret Costa of San Diego, California; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019