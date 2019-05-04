|
|
Marianne Howard
FAYETTEVILLE, NC—A Funeral Mass for Marianne Howard, 70, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial in the Parish Columbarium. A visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, in Columbia, SC, is assisting the family.
Ms. Howard passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Born in Visalia, CA on December 9, 1948, she was the daughter of the late William Michael "Bill" Howard and Santina Rose Sciacca Howard.
Marianne received her BA in Education from the University of South Carolina in 1970 and her Master's degree from East Carolina University in 1978. She worked for many years as an elementary school teacher at Fort Bragg. She was a very active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fayetteville, NC, where she served for several decades helping the Youth Ministry. She was also a lector and was involved with the History and Archives of the parish. She tutored many students throughout the years and also enjoyed cross-stitching. She was interested in family genealogy, and traveled to trace a number of ancestors both in the U.S. and abroad.
Her father served in the military and Marianne traveled with her family to Okinawa, Japan, San Francisco, Germany (where they were also stationed), Switzerland, Austria, and Italy. While in Italy, they saw Pope John Paul XXIII.
Surviving are her uncles, Allen Paul Howard of Charleston, WV, George Patrick Howard of Walkersville, MD, Edward F. Howard of Bethesda, MD, and Sam Sciacca of Visalia, CA, as well as numerous cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2844 Village Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2019