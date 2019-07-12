|
Marianne Sophie Flowers
New Port Richey, FL—Marianne Sophie Flowers, 86, of New Port Richey, FL formally of Fayetteville, NC, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home in Radcliff,KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion J. Flowers; a grandson, Justin Flowers and special friend, Earl Bradford.
She is survived by her three children, Peggy (Robert) Rogers of Radcliff, KY, John (Rebecca) Flowers of Fayetteville, NC and Robert (Kathy) Flowers of Radcliff, KY; two granddaughters, Rebecca Rogers and Ashley Flowers; three great grandchildren, Haley, Aiden and Blake and a sister, Irma Legeer of Baltimore, MD.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 12 to July 14, 2019