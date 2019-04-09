|
Mariano Rivera Cruz
Fayetteville—Mariano Rivera Cruz, 69, of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his son's residence in Raleigh.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Mr. Cruz was born December 1, 1949 in Guam to the late Joaquin Nauta Cruz and Remedios Rivera Cruz. He was a retired 1SG with the U.S. Army after 24 years of service, where he served in Vietnam and Dessert Storm.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Despina Cruz.
He is survived by his sons, Tatsuya Shimojo Cruz and wife Ayano, and Mariano Michael Cruz; siblings, Domingo Rivera Cruz, Diana Cruz Borders, Roy Rivera Cruz, Joseph Rivera Cruz, Maraquita "Laling" Cruz Couch, David Rivera Cruz, Carmelita Cruz McClellan, Johnny Rivera Cruz, Leonardo Rivera Cruz, Anthony Rivera Cruz, Lena Cruz Seitz and Jesse Rivera Cruz; step-daughters, Eleanor Patera Mesa; Emily Mesa Souze, Stefanie Patera Mesa; grandchildren, Mari Shimojo Cruz and Ray Shimojo Cruz; step-grandchildren, Lizette Gonzalez Mesa, Nicolas Gonzalez Mesa, Tatiana Souza, Alyssa Souza, Matthew Souza, Zephan Perez, Vance Carlos, Lizelle Carlos, Yvette Carlos and Dana Carlos.
Funeral arrangements will be provided by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019