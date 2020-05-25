|
Marie Darden Melvin
Fayetteville—
Marie Darden Melvin, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Marie was born on December 20, 1929 on the Rockefeller Estate in Overhills, NC to the late Benjamin Troy Darden and Bernice Taylor Darden. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 55 years Joe H. Melvin, Sr. Sister; Ruth Darden Simmons, Brothers; Frank Darden, Sr., David Darden, Sr. and Bobby Darden, Sr.
Marie worked for the Life of Georgia Insurance Company before starting her family. She was the Director of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Day Care Center for 18 years and truly adored her staff which she lovingly called the 'Snyder Girls'!
Marie was a faithful member of Hay Street United Methodist Church where she attended the Fellowship Sunday school class, was involved with the United Methodist Women, the Hope Circle, the Alter Guild and also served as the Secretary of the Sunday School for many years.
She was a member of the Pilot Club of Fayetteville. Marie enjoyed helping others and volunteering at the Care Clinic and the Downtown Alliance.
Marie was a people person who never met a stranger; cherished her children, loved working outside in her yard and was an avid bird watcher. She will be remembered for always putting others first.
Marie is survived by her son, Joe H. Melvin, Jr. and wife Irene of Sanford, NC; daughter Jacqueline Melvin McCloud and husband Edward of Fayetteville, NC and several four legged grandbabies. Sister, Isabelle Darden Seeley of Spring Lake, NC, Sister-in-law Iris Williams Darden of Spring Lake, NC, several nieces, nephews and grandnieces she loved dearly.
The Family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Melton (RN Ashley), Dr. Stephen Ginn (RN Joy) and Dr. Raymond Gaskins, Jr. (RN Cathy) for their exceptional care over the last 30 years. And extend a heartfelt thank you to BAYADA Hospice (RNs Katherine, Cynthia & Helen, CNA Shelia and MSW Stephanie) for their compassionate care.
A drive-by visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Adcock Funeral Home. Visitors will remain in their vehicles, drive by the portico to see family members while maintaining social distancing. Contactless Visitor registration will be provided. Attendants will direct traffic.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date and will be held at Hay Street United Methodist Church with the Reverend David J. Blackman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hay Street United Methodist Church, 320 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301 or online at www.haystreetchurch.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 25 to May 26, 2020