Marie Foti
Fayetteville—Marie Foti, age 92, entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020. Marie was born August 24, 1927 in Kingston, NY to the late Elia and Rachel Gallo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nickolas J. Foti, Sr. She is survived by her children; Nick (Sherri) Foti, Marie (Red) Peterson, John Foti, and David Foti; her grandchildren: Ben (Kelly) Foti, Aaron Fischer, Angela (Jeff) Mayberry, John Michael Foti, Will (Haeli) Foti, David (April) Foti, Jr., and Lindsay (Johnathon) Baggett. Marie took pride in her 11 great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Tanner, Mason, Caleb, Rylan, Reid, Landon, MacKenzie, Amelia, Addison, and Levi
Marie was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Hope Mills, NC. She enjoyed her 20 years of volunteering in the clothing closet at Catholic Charities of Fayetteville. The clothing closet affectionately became known as "Marie's Boutique".
Her family would like to thank Carillon Assisted Living of Fayetteville for their care and Hospice for their support. Also, our heartfelt thanks goes out to Autumn Care Skilled Nursing of Fayetteville for their concern and compassion provided to Marie during these last years.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Fayetteville or Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Condolences may be made at Reevesfunerals.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.