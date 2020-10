Marie K. BuckFayetteville—Marie Killeen Buck died peacefully on September 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and cherished dog Merlin.Originally from Clearfield, Pennsylvania, Marie is predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert "Al" Buck; parents, Michael and Marie Killeen; sisters, Shirley Hunsiker, Dorothy Glenn, Susan Porvaznik; and son, Robert Taylor.She is survived by her brother, Michael (Nancy) Killeen; her daughters, Marie Elizabeth Taylor and Mona Jean Alves; grandchildren, Nathan, Amanda, Sabrina, Brian, Rachel, Hannah, and Abigail; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Marie loved Jesus, her life, family, friends, food and her best friend Merlin. She was loved dearly and will be missed beyond measure.A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:30 am, Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services, 4721 Dunrobin Dr., Hope Mills, NC 28348.