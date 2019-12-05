Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Marie Meredith Smith


1925 - 2019
Marie Meredith Smith Obituary
Marie Meredith Smith
Fayetteville—Marie Meredith Smith, 94, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday December 5, 2019 at The Carolina Inn.
She was born July 19, 1925 in Webster Springs, WV to the late Maude Olive Nichols and Vernon Nichols. Marie was preceded in death by her husband John Blair Smith Jr.; and four brothers.
Marie was a longtime and faithful member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter Sondra Tannyhill and husband Brooke; three sons John Blair Smith III and wife Carol, Mike Smith, and Dr. Terrance Smith and wife Jan; 15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Webster Springs, WV.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
