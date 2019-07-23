Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Marie Miller Spell

Marie Miller Spell Obituary
Marie Miller Spell
Fayetteville — Marie Miller Spell, 93 of Fayetteville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Autumn Care of Fayetteville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marvis "R.B." Spell.
Surviving are her daughters, Diane S. Jordan and Pamela S. Stultz and husband Jeff; sister, Ruth Honeycutt; grandchildren Eddie Thornton and wife Katerina, Carla Satterfield and husband Gary, Gina Thornton, Keith Turlington; great granddaughters, Jessica Satterfield and Ashleigh Thornton.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 23 to July 25, 2019
