Marie Parker
Fayetteville—Marie Smithwick Parker, 89, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Roy Parker Jr.; her sister, Frieda McKay; and two brothers, Myron Smithwick and Walter Smithwick.
Mrs. Parker was born April 19, 1930, in Buford, South Carolina, to the late Joel Alexander and Marie Littlejohn Smithwick.
After earning a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University in Wake Forest she taught in public schools in Zebulon, Washington, D.C, and Fayetteville. She later earned a master's degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and served as principal at Ashley and Glendale Acres elementary schools in Fayetteville.
She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and the Dig and Dream Garden Club.
Infinitely patient and kind, she loved sharing time with family and friends, gardening, her cats, birds, wildflowers, travel, and public broadcasting.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Parker, and partner, Angelo Joaquin, of Tucson, Arizona; two sons, Jody Parker and wife, Ann, of Cornelius, and Scott Parker and wife, Liliana, of Gray's Creek; sister, Jane Shohan and husband, Herschel, of Amherst, Massachusetts; brother, Jim Smithwick and wife, Louise, of Irmo, South Carolina; grandchildren, Joey Parker of San Francisco, California, Emily Parker of Wilmington, and Ryan Parker of Charlotte; and nieces and nephews, Beth Maxwell and husband, Bill, Jon Smithwick and wife, Nancy, Gary Smithwick and wife, Ann, Joel Smithwick and wife, Rhonda, Jennine Pommier and husband, Laurent, Ben Shohan, Laura Church and husband, Jeff, Julia Bell and husband, Ed, and Anne Walpin and husband, Brian.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, officiated by the Rev. Jeffrey Thornberg, with a reception to follow at the church.
We love you and miss you very much, Marie, and are at peace knowing you have gone to a better place and are together again with Roy.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 18 to June 19, 2019