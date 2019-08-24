|
Marie Parker
Cameron—Marie Crocker Parker, 77, of Cameron, NC, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Edgecombe County on March 24, 1942 to the late Arvey Owen Crocker and Cassie Pearl Winstead Crocker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Ricky; sister Shelby and brother Arvey. Marie retired from Public Works Commission where she worked as an accountant. Marie was a foster mother for over 25 years and provided tender loving care to many children over the years. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband James Parker; sister Beatrice and niece Cassandra.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Countryside Presbyterian Church. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dave Kinney and Rev. Curtis Norris officiating.
Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019