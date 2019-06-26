|
Marie Perkins
Hampstead — Marie Perkins, 96, formerly of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born in Fayetteville, NC to Thomas J. and Ellen (Bain) Lewis in 1923.
Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband, James H. Perkins and a nephew, Kenneth McMillian Lewis, Jr.
She is survived by her two sons, Howard Keith Perkins and wife, Kathleen J. and James Lewis Perkins and wife, Stephanie Ruth; three grandchildren, Matthew A. Perkins, Gregory J. Perkins and wife, and James Robert Perkins and wife; two brothers, Thomas Jefferson Lewis, Jr. and wife, Mary Ann of Meridian, MS and Kenneth McMillan Lewis, Sr. and wife, Brenda Roberson of Hazlehurst, MS; and two nephews, Mark Randall Lewis and wife, Tjawanna Nelson of Marion, MS, and Paul Roberson Lewis and wife, Emily Bracey of Brandon, MS.
Marie enjoyed her many years in Fayetteville. She was an active member of the Haymount Methodist Church and had many close friends. Marie will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Dr. John Tyson officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice at www.lcfh.org.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 26 to June 27, 2019