Marie Rice AutryEvans, GA—Marie Rice Autry, 80, of Evans, Georgia entered into Glory on May 24, 2020.Marie, formerly a resident of Fayetteville, NC, is survived by her husband, James Autry; three children, Bryan Rice of Waxhaw, NC, Audrey Brown (Richard) of Grovetown, GA, and Paula Hildebrand (John) of Evans, GA, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Marie led her life for Christ, witnessing and encouraging everyone she met. Even when she became homebound, she continued to reach out and reconnect to family and old friends on social media.Services for Marie will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, N.C. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00. The building is limited to 50 people. For everyone to pay their respects, we ask that you keep this policy and social distancing in mind. There will be a private interment with family only at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to Grace Baptist Church of Evans, GA or to Regency Southern Hospice in Augusta, GA.