Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park

Marie Rose Parker


1927 - 2019
Marie Rose Parker Obituary
Marie Rose Parker
Raleigh—Marie Rose Parker, 92, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday at Rex Hospital. She was an administrative assistant with the Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, NC and an active member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed her family and always saw the best in everyone she met. She was beloved by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Surviving are her son, Jon H. Parker and spouse, David Railean of Raleigh; daughter, Tina Marie Parker of Raleigh; sisters, Dorothy May Berka of Jewett, TX and Helen Ruth Berka of Houston, TX; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
