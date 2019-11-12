|
Marilyn S. Bloomfield
Parkton—Marilyn Susan Porter Bloomfield, 64, of Parkton, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in her home with family by her side.
Born in Cumberland County, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Dewey and Lula Porter.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Bloomfield; son, Jason Cooke and wife Brittany; daughter, Crystal Chambers and husband AJ; grandchildren, Madison Cooke, Riley Cooke, Josh Currie, Jaden Simpson, and Jordan Simpson; and a host of other family members and friends.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019