Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Fayetteville, NC
View Map

Marjorie B. Thompson


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie B. Thompson Obituary
Marjorie B. Thompson
Wilmington—Marjorie Bazemore Thompson, 78, of Wilmington, NC (formerly Fayetteville, NC) passed away on March 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband Robert Thompson and stepdaughters Selina Thompson and Nancy Willetts.
Margie is survived by her son Edward Scott Barham of Wilmington, NC; sisters Carolyn Hillman of Willow Springs, NC and Mary Joyner (Charlie) of Rockingham, NC; grandchildren Heather Chisenhall (Bryan) of Chicago, IL; Brittany Potter (Josh) of Wilmington, NC; Bobby Caroon of Wilmington, NC, and Tristan Barham Tillery; grandchildren Liam and Schulyer Chisenhall of Chicago, IL; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from Noon-2pm at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC.
A funeral will be held at 3pm on March 21, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, NC. Burial will follow the service at Cross Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville, or .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -