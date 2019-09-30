Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Marjorie Blackmon Harris

Marjorie Blackmon Harris Obituary
Marjorie Blackmon Harris
Fayetteville—Marjorie "Margie" Blackmon Harris, 94 of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence.
Marjorie was a life long member of Mt. Carmel Pentecostal Church. She was a loyal devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was a loving caregiver to anyone in need. She was an avid gardener and loved to cook.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Rev. Gary Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 -2 prior to the service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Vernie Harris; daughter, Carolyn Faye O'Neal and brother, Edward Blackmon.
Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Burton and husband David; grandchildren, Brian O'Neal, Bradley O'Neal, Haley Burton and Sarah Gibson; great granddaughter, Mackenzie Gibson.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
