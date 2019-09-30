|
Marjorie Blackmon Harris
Fayetteville—Marjorie "Margie" Blackmon Harris, 94 of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence.
Marjorie was a life long member of Mt. Carmel Pentecostal Church. She was a loyal devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was a loving caregiver to anyone in need. She was an avid gardener and loved to cook.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Rev. Gary Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 -2 prior to the service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Vernie Harris; daughter, Carolyn Faye O'Neal and brother, Edward Blackmon.
Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Burton and husband David; grandchildren, Brian O'Neal, Bradley O'Neal, Haley Burton and Sarah Gibson; great granddaughter, Mackenzie Gibson.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019