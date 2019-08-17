|
Marjorie Louise Crowell Locklear
Laurinburg—Marjorie Louise Crowell Locklear, 82, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, went to her heavenly home on August 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held in Laurinburg on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm at East Laurinburg Church of God with Reverend Brett Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in the Hasty Community of Laurinburg, North Carolina.
Visitation will be held in Laurinburg at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm.
Marjorie Louise Crowell was born in Nashville, Tennessee to Winston Nathaniel Crowell and Hazel Della Simpson on December 9, 1936. Marjorie and her family relocated to Wayne County, Michigan where she met her husband, Walter Ray Locklear, Jr. Marjorie and her husband moved to Pembroke, North Carolina and continued to grow their family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great-grandmother, along with many different job titles that groomed her to become the strong woman she was. She was a devout Christian woman who instilled Christian values in her children and witnessed to all she came in contact with.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ray Crowell; husband, Walter Ray Locklear, Jr.; son, Henry Charles Cribb; grandson, Buddy Blue; great grandsons, Mathew Hunt, Constantine Ezell and great great-granddaughter, Eternity Nowlin.
She is survived by her children, Ronnie Neil Locklear, Ray Edward Locklear, David Locklear (Donna), Sharon Locklear Blue (Curtis), Robin Locklear Helms, Karen Locklear Chavis (Chris), Michael Kim Locklear (Mary Ann), Marvin Jones (Linda), Brenda Locklear Tarlton (Robert) and Charlie Daniel Locklear; nineteen grandchildren, thirty five great grandchildren; and eleven great great children.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019