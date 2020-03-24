Home

Marjorie Wright


1958 - 2020
Marjorie Wright Obituary
Marjorie Wright
Fayetteville, NC—Marjorie D Williams Wright, 61 Born September 19, 1958 in Greenwood, SC passed Friday March. 20, 2020 at Duke Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She attended Greenwood High School. She continued her education at Lander College. She worked as CNA and Phlebotomist and later finished her career as an officer with the Department of Corrections in Lumberton, NC. She is survived by (Husband) Frank Wright, (Parents) Robert Williams, and Verdella Guillow, (Stepfather) Wilmer Guillow. Uncle and Aunt Phillip and Betty Calhoun. Her loving (Sister) Roline Williams and (Niece) Dazziney Williams. Her (Daughter's) Manique Williams and Shannon W. Steele, and 3 grandchildren and a host of other family and love ones. A memorial service will be announced at a later date
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
