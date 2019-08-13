Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Grays Creek Church of God
4018 Chicken Foot Road
Saint Paul's, NC
View Map
Send Flowers

Mark Anthony Russ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Anthony Russ Obituary
Mark Anthony Russ
Hope Mills—Mark Anthony Russ, 44, passed away on Friday August 9, 2019. Mark was loved by many and adored by most. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Russ. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Catherine and their precious daughters Emma and Sierra; Mother Rebecca (Richard), Brother Kevin (Amber), Grandchildren Connor and Raelynn and niece and nephew Dixie and Warren and a host of family members and friends.
There will be a memorial service celebrating his life on this Saturday August 17 at 2 pm at the Grays Creek Church of God, 4018 Chicken Foot Road Saint Paul's, N.C.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.