|
|
Mark Anthony Russ
Hope Mills—Mark Anthony Russ, 44, passed away on Friday August 9, 2019. Mark was loved by many and adored by most. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Russ. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Catherine and their precious daughters Emma and Sierra; Mother Rebecca (Richard), Brother Kevin (Amber), Grandchildren Connor and Raelynn and niece and nephew Dixie and Warren and a host of family members and friends.
There will be a memorial service celebrating his life on this Saturday August 17 at 2 pm at the Grays Creek Church of God, 4018 Chicken Foot Road Saint Paul's, N.C.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019