Mark Joseph Ivey
Fayetteville—Mark Joseph Ivey, 62, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Mark was born in Arlington, VA on November 3, 1957 to Carol and the late Claude Ivey.
He proudly served in the Air Force where he earned numerous commendations. He was an avid reader, who loved spending time with his family.
Mark leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Carol Ivey; brothers, Karl Ivey and wife Lyn, Dale Ivey, Jay Ivey and wife Dwightel; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A private service will be conducted by the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to F.A.P.S, 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28303.
