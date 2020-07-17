Marlene Margarete Leddy
Fayetteville—Marlene M. Leddy, 89, of Fayetteville, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Marlene was born in Karlsruhe Germany. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, Ome, Ur Ome. Family is what she valued most.
Marlene was preceded in death by husband John Leddy, son Patrick Leddy, and brothers-in-law, Skip Harlem, Robert Huot, and Ronnie Braden.
She is survived by her daughters Jennie Harlem, Juanita and son-in-law George St. Onge, Marylou Braden and Rose Huot. Grandchildren David, Cindy, Ivan, Ashley, Billy, Marlana, and Taylor. Great grandchildren Gavin, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Kerstin, Landon, Lawson, Kaylynn, Lynkin, Kelbi, Shylynn, Jackson, Aubrey, Alia, Janna, and Abrim. Great great grandchild Leilanilani.
Private ceremony will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org/
)