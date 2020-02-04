Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Marquille Eulysses Morrisey

Marquille Eulysses Morrisey Obituary
Marquille Eulysses Morrisey
Fayetteville—Mr. Marquille Eulysses Morrisey age 31 of Boston MA formerly of Fayetteville departed this life Sunday February 1st. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00 PM in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Viewing Friday, February 7th 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. The family will receive friends at 511 Yucca Court, Fayetteville. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: parents, Marquita Morrisey and Michael K. Preston; brothers, Andre Jarvis, Christopher Jarvis, and Michael Jr.; grandparents Bobby & Sandra Morrisey; aunt, Kenyatta Morrisey. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020
