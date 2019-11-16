|
|
Marsha Brune Fisher
St. Pauls—Marsha Lee Brune Fisher, 82, of St. Pauls died Thursday 11/14/2019. She was born 1/22/1937 in Napa, CA to the late Floyd and Leanore Wheeler Brune. She was well known as a Textile Artist for her expertise and creativity in needlepoint, cross stitch, and quilting. Her daughters characterized her as a wonderful homemaker and very strong woman. Although she walked with the aid of a brace, she didn't let that stop her. The words "I Can't" were not part of her vocabulary. Preceded in death by her husband JK Fisher, she is survived by 3 children, Kimberlee Fisher and her significant other, Karen Jeffers and her husband Randy, and Kenneth James Fisher and his wife Penny; multiple grandchildren and one great grand-child. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at Great Marsh Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019