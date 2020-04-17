|
|
Martha E. (Averitt)
Shankle
Summerville, SC—Our loving Mother was called home to the Lord on Monday, 13 April peacefully, at home, surrounded by her children. A USAF Vietnam Veteran widow and 11 year cancer survivor, Martha was born 5 December, 1937 in Vander, NC to Aubrey Hubbard and Viola Faircloth Averitt. She attended Stedman HS and married John Wayne Shankle in 1957. Martha is survived by her 4 grown children, Regina Moore, Summerville; Debra Greene (COL(R) Richard Greene), Summerville; and John Jr. (Nora) and Leonard (Scott)(Charlene) of Hampstead, NC; her sister, Sarah (Averitt) Drawbridge of Calvert City, Ky, 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews, family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, 11 siblings, a Grand-daughter, and her son-in-law, US Army 1SG Daniel Moore. A longtime resident of Fayetteville and Hope Mills, Martha enjoyed Country music, especially Waylon Jennings and Marty Robbins, crafting, gaming on her Kindle, and her cat, Cleo. As a Military family member she had a great respect for all who served, especially proud of her Veteran family members. She relocated to Summerville in 2017 to be closer to her children. Cremated this week, a Celebration of Life will be held this Summer. Donations in remembrance of Martha can be made to Crescent Hospice, North Charleston.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020